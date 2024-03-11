MSU Hoops Loses Regular Season Finale, Spartan Hockey vs Ohio State and more.

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's 64-65 loss to Indiana on Sunday to close out the regular season, Michigan Hoops' disastrous season and whether Head Coach Juwan Howard will be fired, Caitlin Clark's dazzling performance in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship, the Red Wings' five-game losing streak, Troy Weaver's viral altercation with a fan, and more!

