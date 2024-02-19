Watch Now
SportsPress Pass

Actions

MSU Hoops Handles Michigan, NBA All-Star Weekend, Spartan Hockey, and More

Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 05:57:15-05

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Michigan State beat reporter for The Detroit News Madeline Kenney to discuss Michigan State's 73-63 win over Michigan on Saturday, MSU Women's Basketball's win over the Wolverines on Sunday, the current standings in the Big Ten Conference, NBA All-Star Weekend, Spartan Hockey, Caitlin Clark's historic night, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!