MSU Hoops Handles Michigan, NBA All-Star Weekend, Spartan Hockey, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Michigan State beat reporter for The Detroit News Madeline Kenney to discuss Michigan State's 73-63 win over Michigan on Saturday, MSU Women's Basketball's win over the Wolverines on Sunday, the current standings in the Big Ten Conference, NBA All-Star Weekend, Spartan Hockey, Caitlin Clark's historic night, and more!

