MSU Hockey Wins Big Ten Tournament, MSU Hoops Fall to North Carolina and more!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime State of Michigan Sportswriter Neil Koepke and regular "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to discuss Michigan State Hockey's thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship, Michigan State Men's Basketball's loss to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, Oakland University's huge upset against No. 3 seed Kentucky in the first round and heartbreaking loss against N.C. State, MSU Gymnastics winning the 2024 Big Ten Championship, and more!

