MSU Hockey Wins Big Ten Regular Season Title, Michigan Basketball's Disastrous Season, and more!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack talks with Michigan State Hockey Assistant Coaches Mike Towns and Jared DeMichiel to discuss the Spartans' win over Wisconsin on Friday night to clinch the Big Ten Regular Season Championship. Then, 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford join to discuss Michigan State's loss to Purdue on Saturday night and whether Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard should be fired after a disastrous 2023-24 season. The trio also give their thoughts on Caitlin Clark passing Pete Marovich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in college basketball, the Detroit Red Wings, and more!

