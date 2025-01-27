MSU Hockey and Hoops, NFL Playoffs, and More - 01/26/25

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Broadcaster Sean Baligian and longtime Michigan Sportswriter Neil Koepke to discuss the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, the exciting matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the AFC Championship, and the Lions' superb turnaround from a losing franchise to one of the NFL's best. The trio also discusses MSU Men's Basketball's impressive 12-game win streak, MSU Hockey's throttling of Minnesota on Saturday, Spartan women's hoops, and more!

