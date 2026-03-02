MSU Gets Big Road Win, Michigan Wins Big Ten Title, Pistons, and NFL Combine

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and WDRB News Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss Michigan State Men's Basketball's huge road win at No. 8 Purdue on Thursday and Michigan clinching the Big Ten regular season title. The trio also discusses the Detroit Pistons' impressive wins against the Cavaliers and Thunder, the NFL Combine, MSU Hockey, and more!

