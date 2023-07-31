MSU Football Unveils New Uniforms, Night Game For Spartans and Wolverines, Lions, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's episode, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State Football's new uniforms for the 2023 season and 97.1 The Ticket Host Mike Valenti's on-air comments to Michigan fans who plan to attend the Michigan-Michigan State game this year. The trio also preview the Lions' fast approaching season, Miguel Cabrera's last stop in Florida, and more!

Later in the show, Tom Lang from Michigan Golf Journal and General Manager for UAW Black Lake Conference Center and Black Lake Golf Club Nick Aune join to talk all about the gorgeous Black Lake Golf Club in beautiful Onaway, Michigan.

