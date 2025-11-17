MSU Football Loses Seventh Straight, Michigan Squeaks Out Win, Spartan Hockey, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Spartan football and basketball beat writer Stephen Brooks and former Spartan Linebacker Darien Harris to discuss MSU Football's 10-28 loss to Penn State, Michigan's narrow victory against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, and Spartan Hockey's white-hot start. The trio also takes a look around the NFL and college football, talks MSU Women's Soccer, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook