MSU Flops, Juwan Blows His Top, and Stafford is the Cream of the Crop

LANSING, Mich. — Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Sean Baligian of WJR 760 to discuss Michigan State Men's Basketball's disappointing effort to Illinois on Saturday, making it their fourth loss in five games. The trio also give their take on Juwan Howard's physical altercation with a Wisconsin assistant coach on Sunday after the Badgers defeated the Wolverines and speculate how many games Howard will be suspended.

Jack, Rico and Sean also discuss Matt Stafford's outstanding drive in the Super Bowl, NBA All Star Weekend and more!

