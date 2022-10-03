MSU Drops Third Straight, Michigan Impresses, and the Lions’ Pitiful Defense

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and MSU Football Director of Player Relations Darien Harris to discuss the Spartans’ third consecutive loss, Michigan Football’s 27-14 win vs Iowa, the Lions’ pitiful defensive performance at home vs. Seattle, Georgia’s close win vs Missouri, Aaron Judge’s record breaking home run, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook