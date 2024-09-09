MSU Beats Maryland, Michigan Gets Battered By Texas, and Lions Primetime Showdown Vs. Rams

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Former MSU Linebacker Darien Harris to discuss Michigan State's impressive 27-24 victory over Maryland to start 2-0, react to Michigan's stunning blowout loss at home to No. 3 Texas, recap the Tigers' west coast trip and playoff chances, preview the Lions' opening night matchup vs. the Rams, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook