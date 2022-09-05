MSU and U-M Win Comfortably, A Wild Week 1, and Serena's Curtain Call

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Mike Griffith of DawgNation to discuss Michigan and Michigan State's wins in week 1, the UM quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara, and the Big Ten football landscape overall. The trio also discuss the Lions' Week 1 matchup, Serena Williams' brilliant career and more.

