LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Lansing State Journal Writer Ryan Black to discuss Ohio State's thrashing of the Spartans Saturday, Michigan's 4th-quarter surge against the Hoosiers, and how the Lions couldn't score a single point against the Patriots in their loss Sunday, 29-0.

The trio also give their thoughts on the most recent AP top 25 poll, the Big Ten West race, the MLB playoffs, and more.

