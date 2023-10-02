Miguel Cabrera's Career Comes To A Close, MSU Falters, and Lions Move To 3-1

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football and Basketball 247Sports Reporter Stephen Brooks and "The Drive With Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to discuss Michigan State's collapse on Saturday against Iowa, Michigan's bludgeoning of Nebraska, and the Lions' impressive win against Green Bay on Thursday night to take sole control of the NFC North.

The crew also touch on several big college football games that happened on Saturday around the country, the new AP Top 25 Poll, and the last game of Miguel Cabrera's historic career.

