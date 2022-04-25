Miggy Hits 3,000 and Khati Brazee's Amazing Story

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Reporter DeShaun Tate and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit in Comerica Park on Saturday, The upcoming NFL Draft, Hunter Dickinson returning to Michigan, and more!

Later in the show, marathon runner and teacher Khati Brazee joins to tell her inspiring life story and achieving her and her father's dream of running in the Boston Marathon.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook