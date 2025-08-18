Michigan's Punishment Finally Announced, Tigers Bounce Back, College Football, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and his son Cody Crawford to discuss the Tigers' bounce-back week vs. two division rivals and the NCAA's long-awaited punishments for Michigan Football, Sherrone Moore, and Jim Harbaugh for their involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. The trio also touches on MSU Football, the rapidly approaching 2025 college football season, Michigan high school football, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook