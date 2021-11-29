Michigan's HUGE Win Over Ohio State and MSU's Victory Against Penn State In The Snow

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and a delighted Tom Crawford to recap Michigan's HUGE win over Ohio State over the weekend and MSU's victory against Penn State in the snow. The trio also discuss the College Football Playoff, Big Ten basketball, and the Lions' miserable outing on Thanksgiving.

Later in the show, Jack is joined by two local MHSAA football champions, head coaches Jim Baker of Lansing Catholic and Jim Baker of Pewamo-Westphalia, to recap their outstanding seasons capped off by state titles in Ford Field over the weekend.

