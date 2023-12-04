Michigan Wins Third Straight Big Ten Title, Lions Improve To 9-3, and The College Football Playoff

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's 26-0 victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship to capture their third straight Big Ten Title, the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints to improve to 9-3, Michigan State Head Coach Jonathan Smith's recruiting chops, MSU Women's and Men's Basketball, and more!

