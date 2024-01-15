Michigan Wins National Championship, Football Legends Retire, and NFL Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's national championship season, and whether Jim Harbaugh will stay as head coach of the Wolverines. The trio also touch on Nick Saban's retirement and legacy, Michigan State Men's Basketball, the Green Bay Packers upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the Playoffs, MSU Hockey, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook