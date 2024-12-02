Michigan Upsets The Buckeyes, MSU's Disappointing Season, Lions, and Spartan Hockey

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and longtime State of Michigan Beat Writer Neil Koepke to recap Michigan's huge upset win over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, discuss Michigan State Football's disappointing finish to the season, and review MSU Men's Basketball's performance at the Maui Invitational. The trio also takes a look at MSU Hockey, the Lions' victory on Thanksgiving Day, and more!

