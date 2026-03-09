Michigan Tops MSU to Close Regular Season, NCAA Tournament Preview, and Spartan Hockey Wins B1G Title

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's 90-80 victory over Michigan State in Ann Arbor on Sunday, and the Big Ten Basketball landscape as a whole headed into the NCAA Tournament. The trio also discusses the Detroit Pistons' recent skid, MSU Hockey winning its third-straight Big Ten regular season title, former Lions RB David Montgomery being traded to the Texans, and more!

