Michigan Tops MSU to Close Regular Season, NCAA Tournament Preview, and Spartan Hockey Wins B1G Title

Michigan Tops MSU to Close Regular Season, NCAA Tournament Preview, and Spartan Hockey Wins Third-Straight B1G Title
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's 90-80 victory over Michigan State in Ann Arbor on Sunday, and the Big Ten Basketball landscape as a whole headed into the NCAA Tournament. The trio also discusses the Detroit Pistons' recent skid, MSU Hockey winning its third-straight Big Ten regular season title, former Lions RB David Montgomery being traded to the Texans, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

