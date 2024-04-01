Michigan Tops MSU To Advance To Frozen Four, March Madness, Tigers, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Sports Broadcaster Sean Baligian to break down Michigan's 5-2 victory over Michigan State in the Regional Final of the NCAA Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship, recap an exciting batch of games in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, preview the Final Four in Arizona, and discuss the Detroit Tigers' scorching-hot start to the 2024 season.
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.