Michigan Tops MSU To Advance To Frozen Four, March Madness, Tigers, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Sports Broadcaster Sean Baligian to break down Michigan's 5-2 victory over Michigan State in the Regional Final of the NCAA Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship, recap an exciting batch of games in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, preview the Final Four in Arizona, and discuss the Detroit Tigers' scorching-hot start to the 2024 season.

