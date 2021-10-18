Michigan State's 7-0 Start, Purdue's Upset of No.2 Iowa and The Lions' Woes, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Reporter and Analyst DeShaun Tate and MSU Alumnus Mike Griffith to discuss Michigan State's 7-0 start, Purdue's upset of No.2 Iowa and the Lions' woes. The trio finish it off by hitting on the MLB Playoffs and previewing the 2022 NBA season.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook