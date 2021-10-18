Watch
Michigan State's 7-0 Start, Purdue's Upset of No.2 Iowa and The Lions' Woes, and More

Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 18, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Reporter and Analyst DeShaun Tate and MSU Alumnus Mike Griffith to discuss Michigan State's 7-0 start, Purdue's upset of No.2 Iowa and the Lions' woes. The trio finish it off by hitting on the MLB Playoffs and previewing the 2022 NBA season.

