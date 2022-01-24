Michigan State Tops Big Ten, NFL Playoffs, and Harbaugh's Decision

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Jim Stark to discuss Michigan State's HUGE win over Wisconsin to take the top spot in the Big Ten standings and a wonderful divisional round in the NFL Playoffs. The trio also discuss if Jim Harbaugh will truly leave Ann Arbor and head back to the NFL, Michigan State Wrestling's fantastic week, and a lot more!

