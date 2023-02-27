Michigan State Splits The Week, Hunter Dickinson's Miracle Heave, and More College Hoops

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate and Michigan State Beat Writer for 247Sports Stephen Brooks to discuss Michigan State's .500 week against Indiana and Iowa, Michigan's thrilling win at home against Wisconsin to keep their Tournament hopes alive, college basketball bonanza around the country, Big Ten Hockey, and more!

