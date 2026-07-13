Michigan State Retains Kevin Guskiewicz, Michigan Hires New BBall Coach, Tigers, World Cup, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and GLSA Hall of Famer Jim Keyton Jr. to discuss Michigan State retaining Kevin Guskiewicz as university president, Michigan Men's Basketball hiring Mike Boynton as head coach, and rumors that Warde Manuel is out as U-M athletic director. The trio also talks about the Tigers' hot-then-cold week, the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook