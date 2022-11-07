Michigan State Responds, Michigan Rolls, and the Lions Defense Comes Up Big

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's valiant victory over No. 16 Illinois, Michigan's second-half drubbing of Rutgers, and the Lions' surprising victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The trio also discuss the Houston Astros winning the World Series, high school football playoffs, and more!

