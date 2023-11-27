Michigan State Hires Jonathan Smith, Michigan Downs Ohio State, and Lions Lose To Packers

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's hiring of Jonathan Smith as the 26th head football coach in program history, Michigan's 30-24 thrilling win over Ohio State, and the Lions' disappointing loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving. The trio also discuss the Big Ten Championship matchup between Michigan and Iowa, Michigan State Men's Basketball, and more!

Later in the show, Mason High School Alumnus Mike Griffith joins Jack to talk about the Bulldogs' magical run in the MHSAA Division 3 Football Playoffs.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook