LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Jim Stark to discuss Kenneth Walker III's Heisman snub, college football's coaching carousel, Michigan State Basketball's recent success, the outlook for the Tigers, and more!

