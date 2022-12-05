Michigan Routes Purdue in Big Ten Championship, Lions Blowout Jaguars, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Michigan State Football's Darien Harris to discuss the Wolverines' win over the Boilermakers to clinch their 2nd consecutive Big Ten Championship, the Lions blowout win against the Jaguars at home, the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the College Football Playoff, and more.

