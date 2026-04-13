Michigan Hoops Wins Natty, Rory McIlroy Wins '26 Masters, Tigers, Pistons, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian to discuss Michigan's magical run to win the 2026 Men's Basketball Championship, Rory McIlroy's second-straight green jacket, Denver Hockey winning the Frozen Four, the Tigers' sweep of Miami, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

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