Michigan Hires Kyle Whittingham, Lions' Playoff Hopes Dashed, and CFP Second Round Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and versatile sports broadcaster Sean Baligian to discuss Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham as its 22nd head football coach and Pat Fitzgerald assembling his new staff for MSU Football. Additionally, the crew discusses the Lions' Christmas Day disaster in Minnesota, the second round of the College Football Playoffs, MSU Women's Basketball's impressive week, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

