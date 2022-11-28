Michigan Dominates Ohio State, Spartans Fall To Penn State, and Lions Lose on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's beautiful beatdown of the Buckeyes in Columbus, Michigan State's disheartening loss to Penn State, the Lions' Thanksgiving defeat to the Bills, Michigan State Basketball's west-coast trip, and more.

