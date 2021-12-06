Michigan Dominates and Goff Throw's Game-Winning Touchdown

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by DeShuan Tate and long-time partner Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's dominating performance against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and college football's coaching carousel. The trio also talk Big Ten hoops and the Lions' win (yes, you saw that right) over the Vikings Sunday.

