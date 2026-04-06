Michigan Advances to National Championship, Pistons Clinch Top Seed, Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and college hoops analyst DeShaun Tate to discuss Michigan's dominant performance against Arizona to advance to the National Championship on Monday night against UConn. The crew also talks about the Pistons clinching the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, the Tigers' Opening Day victory, UCLA Women's Basketball hoisting the trophy, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook