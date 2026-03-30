Michigan Advances to Final Four, MSU Loses in Sweet Sixteen, Tiger Rookie Makes History, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan Men's Basketball advancing to the Final Four after romping Tennessee 95-62 in the Elite Eight. The duo also discusses MSU falling short to UConn in the Sweet Sixteen, Tiger Rookie Kevin McGonigle's spectacular MLB debut, MSU Hockey's sour end to the season, and more!

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