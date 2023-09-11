Mel Tucker Suspended, Under Investigation For Sexual Harassment

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by former MSU Basketball Player Shawn Respert and Michigan State Football alum Jay Greene to discuss the news that Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay following a sexual harassment claim that was made public by USA Today early Sunday morning.

The trio also discuss the Lions' huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, the Spartans' 45-14 win over Richmond, the college football landscape, Michigan State Basketball's Grind Week Reunion, and Coco Gauff winning the U.S. Open women's title.

