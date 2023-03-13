March Madness is Here!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to react to Selection Sunday and the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament and give their predictions in the first round of the big dance. The trio also give their thoughts on the Spartan's chances in the Tournament, Michigan's disappointing season, and more!

