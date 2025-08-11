Magic Johnson's Visits East Lansing, MSU, U-M Football Expectations, Tigers, and more

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss the Tigers' up-and-down series vs. the Twins and Angels, season expectations for the Spartans and Wolverines on the gridiron, and highly anticipated match-ups in Week 1 of the college football season. Later in the show, Jack also highlights Earvin "Magic" Johnson's recent trip to East Lansing for his mother's 90th birthday and second annual car and truck show, which honors Johnson's late father and raises money for law enforcement charities.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook