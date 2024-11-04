Lions Win Pivotal Game In Lambeau, Spartans and Wolverines Lose, and Dodgers Win World Series

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Beat Writer for 247 Sports Stephen Brooks and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to discuss the Lions' 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field on Sunday, Michigan State's blowout loss to red-hot Indiana, and the Wolverines' 38-17 defeat by No. 1 Oregon. Jack, Jim, and Stephen also look at the Big Ten Football landscape after 10 weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win over the New York Yankees, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook