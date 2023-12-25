LANSING, Mich. — Lions Win NFC North For First Time Ever

On this week's special Christmas edition of Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU football and basketball beat writer for 247Sports Stephen Brooks and former MSU Linebacker Darien Harris. The trio discuss the Lions' 30-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to clinch their first division title in 30 years. Jack, Stephen and Darien also discuss signing day for Michigan State Football, Michigan's upcoming College Football Playoff Semifinal game in the Rose Bowl, MSU Guard Jeremy Fears suffering a non-life threatening injury in his hometown, the Detroit Pistons' 26th straight loss, and more!

