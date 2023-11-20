Lions Win In Comeback Thriller, MSU Defeats Indiana, College Hoops, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack Ebling is joined by Veteran AP Reporter Larry Lage and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Lions' wild comeback win against the Chicago Bears, Michigan State Football's 24-21 victory over Indiana, Michigan State Basketball's up-and-down start to the season, Michigan Football's 1000th win in program history, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook