Lions Trounce Commanders, MSU Hoops Beats Ranked Arkansas, Jonathan Smith, and Spartan Hockey

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime State of Michigan sportswriter Neil Koepke and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Michigan State Basketball's impressive early-season win over No. 14 Arkansas, Spartan Hockey's sweep of Penn State over the weekend, the Lions' 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders, MSU Football, and more!

