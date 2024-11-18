Lions Torch Jaguars, MSU Hockey's Hot Start, and College Football Recap

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and 97.1 the Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Lions 52-6 blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jared Goff's perfect passer rating against the Jags, and the Lions' historic 9-1 start. The trio also takes a look at MSU Men's Basketball, Spartan Ice Hockey, the College Football Playoff rankings, and more!
