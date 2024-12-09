Lions Top Packers, 12-Team College Football Playoff Reaction, and MSU Football Signee Jace Clarizio's Decision

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football and Basketball Beat Writer Stephen Brooks and MSU Assistant A.D. for Business Development and NIL Strategy Darien Harris. The trio react to the Lions' 34-31 thrilling victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night and discuss the controversial rankings and selections for the 12-team College Football Playoff announced on Sunday. The three gentlemen also react to the results from conference championship weekend in college football and discuss the winning performances last week from MSU Men's Basketball and MSU Men's Hockey.

Later in the show, Jack is joined by 2025 MSU Football signee Jace Clarizio to discuss his recruitment, answer why he decided to stay home in Michigan and reflect on his high school career.

