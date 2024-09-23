Lions Top Cardinals, Michigan Beats USC, and the Tigers are on Fire

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Lions' 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, MSU Football's tough loss to Boston College in the rain, Michigan's 27-24 victory vs. USC, the Detroit Tigers' amazing run to make the MLB Playoffs, and more!

