Lions Throttle Bears, Spartans and Wolverines Handle Business, Tigers, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket Host Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' 52-21 throttling of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, MSU's 41-24 victory over Youngstown State, and Michigan's dominating 63-3 win over Central Michigan over the weekend. Additionally, the crew discusses some of the notable games and moments that occurred in Week 3 of college football, the Tigers' 3-3 week and Tarik Skubal's rough outing on Friday, Terence Crawford's huge victory over Canelo Alvarez, and more!
