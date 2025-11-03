Lions Stunned At Home, Dodgers Win World Series, College Football, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss the Lions' sloppy, mistake-filled 24-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Michigan's win vs. Purdue, Michigan State's overtime loss vs. Minnesota, a World Series Game 7 for the ages, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

