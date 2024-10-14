Lions Slaughter Cowboys, Tigers Fall To Cleveland, and Big Ten Football, and MSU Hockey

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "The Drive With Jack" Contributor Jim Stark and longtime Sportswriter Neil Koepke to discuss the Tigers losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, the Lions' 47-9 bludgeoning of the Cowboys in Dallas, Oregon's huge win over Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan State Hockey's strong start, Vanderbilt's back-to-back weeks of impressive wins, and more.

