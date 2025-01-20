Lions Shocked By Commanders in Divisional, CFP National Championship Preview, and College Hoops

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss what went wrong in the Lions' disastrous 31-45 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs and preview the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday Night between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The trio also talks MSU and Michigan Hoops, Spartan Hockey, and more!

